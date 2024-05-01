Video Shows Tourists’ Wild Encounter As Lions Begin Mating Atop Safari Truck

A video captured a wild encounter for tourists in South Africa after lions climbed on top of a safari truck and began mating, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Tourists witnessed an unexpected scene as two lions decided to use their safari truck as a makeshift love nest. The incident, caught on camera, shows a male lion mounting a lioness atop the vehicle, much to the amusement and surprise of the onlookers below, according to TMZ.

A couple of lions were DEFINITELY feelin’ the love during a South African safari … so much so they started getting down and dirty on top of the truck 😳😱 pic.twitter.com/wpB9OV0EKq — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2024

As the lion growled and began mating, tourists reacted in various ways. Some of them covered their eyes shyly, while others eagerly recorded the rare event with their phones. Despite the jeep rocking from the lions’ movements, the safari drivers remained composed and unfazed, as seen in the video. (RELATED: Famous Actress Reveals Horrifying Experience Filming With Lion On Set)

Appearing disheartened, the male lion could only watch as the tourists below laughed and kept filming through the vehicle’s metal grille.

This amusing incident enhances the unique experiences offered by safaris in South Africa, where observing lions’ natural behaviors, including mating, attracts wildlife enthusiasts. While it’s indeed a close encounter with the lions, no one was harmed or killed during the incident, according to TMZ.