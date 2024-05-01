REPORT: Wisconsin Police Fatally Shoot Armed Teenager Outside Middle School

Authorities fatally shot an armed teen outside a Wisconsin middle school Wednesday, Daily Wire reported.

Police fatally shot an unidentified 14-year-old outside Mount Horeb Middle School. The teen was allegedly armed with what appeared to be a long gun. The young assailant did not manage to enter the school premises, and no other injuries were reported, according to Daily Wire. Authorities also called bomb technicians to examine the vehicle the teen drove to the school for possible explosives as a precautionary measure.

The Mount Horeb Area School District released a statement clarifying that the incident took place outside the school building.

Wisconsin police confirm no students were injured after reports of an active shooter attempting to enter a middle school. https://t.co/KHnghN8pOR pic.twitter.com/Te0pBpaqMo — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 1, 2024

“Due to safety precautions taken by our Schools, the shooter was never able to enter the building,” said Mount Horeb Village president Ryan Czyzewski and Mount Horeb Chamber Board chair Kara Brandemuehl in a joint statement, Daily Wire reported. “The collaboration and coordination between our community’s first responders and School District exemplified the highest standards of professionalism and dedication.” (RELATED: Police Find RPGs At Home Of Father, Student Who Allegedly Threatened To Shoot Up School, Cops Say: REPORT)

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers expressed relief and gratitude towards the first responders for their immediate action.

“I’ve been in contact with local school district officials to extend my full support for students, educators, staff, and their families as they grapple with what has undoubtedly been a scary and traumatic day for everyone involved,” the governor said in a statement posted on Twitter. “As additional details and information become available and first responders continue their important work, the state remains ready to do whatever we can to support the school district and the greater community.”