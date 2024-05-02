Georgia’s Kirby Smart Lands $13 Million-Per-Year Contract To Become Highest-Paid Coach In College Football: REPORT

Alert! Alert! Kirby Smart just landed the BAG!

The University of Georgia‘s Kirby Smart landed a massive contract extension Thursday that has elevated his status as the highest-paid coach in college football, according to The Athletic. The extension itself was confirmed by the Bulldogs program. Smart will be getting paid a whopping $13 million per year in the deal.

In the contract, Smart gets a $1.75 million bump in annual salary and is now locked in until 2033. Based on the new 12-team playoff structure, he could potentially earn up to $1.55 million per year in bonuses. That’s a $1.3 million bump from his prior deal.

Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brooks also landed an extension and raise. His new contract extends him by one year to 2030 and gives him an annual salary raise of $100,000. Brooks will now earn $1.275 million.

Kirby Smart has signed a two year extension with Georgia that makes him the highest paid HC in College Football, per @SethWEmerson Smart will make $13M annually on his new deal pic.twitter.com/C90lir9sN5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 2, 2024

Coach Smart’s contract has been extended through the 2033 season.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/iP9QdoYj9i — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) May 2, 2024

Y’all know me … I’m always happy to see somebody get their money.

And hell, I’m surprised this didn’t come earlier with Kirby Smart considering the fact that he’s won two national championships for the Bulldogs. But hey, better late than never, right?

Also, good timing on Georgia‘s part, because with Nick Saban now out of the picture, I have a feeling Kirb is gonna roll even more. (RELATED: You Know How You’re Bored With Bowl Games Every Year? That’s Potentially About To Change)

Money, power and rings … Kirby Smart’s gotta be living good.