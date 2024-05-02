‘Save Us Please’: FDNY Firefighters Tell Trump They Need Him To Win Election During Pizza Stop After Leaving Court

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) officials were seen Thursday telling former President Donald Trump they need him to win the election during a pizza stop after leaving the courthouse, video shows.

Video footage posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon shows the former president and presumptive 2024 GOP Presidential candidate stopping by to visit the firefighters of FDNY during a pizza stop after a full day in court regarding criminal charges brought forward by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

As Trump was seen shaking hands with each official, one officer could be heard saying, “Sir, save us please” as others could be heard echoing the statement. (RELATED: Trump To Make Highly Unusual Campaign Stop To Court Non-Republican Voters)

Trump visited the same NYC fire department in 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to Fox News.

“We appreciate whoever supports our members at the FDNY, no matter their political affiliation,” the department told the outlet.

Trump has continued to stay in the Democratic city during his trial for allegations that the former president falsified business records to pay porn star Stormy Daniels “hush money.” Two weeks ago Trump was seen visiting a Harlem bodega after his second day in court, meeting with workers to discuss the effects of the city’s rising crime.

A massive crowd outside of the Harlem market gathered before Trump’s arrival, shouting and chanting for the former president as he was seen walking by and greeting residents’.

Trump visited Steamfitters Local 638 in April. The union’s manager, Bob Bartels, said a poll of union members showed Trump is leading Biden “three to one” out of 9,000 members surveyed.