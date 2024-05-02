‘USA! USA!’: Patriotic University Students Push Back Against Pro-Palestine Protesters

Students at both Rutgers University and the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) were seen chanting “USA” and singing the national anthem Thursday, pushing back against pro-Palestine protesters on their campus.

Video footage posted to Twitter shows students at both schools cheering on their patriotism for America as pro-Palestine protesters have continued to demonstrate on various campuses across the U.S. to demand schools divest in companies connected to Israel. In one clip posted online, students from Ole Miss could be heard singing the Star-Spangled Banner after protesters had reportedly shown up on their campus.

As the students are heard singing “Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave!” the camera pans to a massive crowd with students holding American flags and clapping.

Free Palestine activists just tried to pull off a protest on the Ole Miss campus.

Thousands of students came to sing the Star Spangled Banner.

An additional clip from the Ole Miss campus shows the students chanting “We want Trump,” with some waving a 2020 Trump flag and others clapping along to the chant.

Students at Ole Miss responding to pro-Palestine protesters.

Students at Rutgers University also were recorded chanting “USA! USA!” in opposition to pro-Palestine protesters chanting “Free, free Palestine.” A clip posted online shows the two groups going head to head with their shouts, as pro-Palestine protesters appeared to be bothered by the patriotic chants.

As the group began to chant “USA” some pro-Palestine protesters shouted “link up” and appeared to attempt to block the pro-Israel protestors. However, one pro-Palestine protester with a bullhorn instructed the activists not to engage and leave the protests as the school was in “quiet hours” for finals.

Rutgers University Students chant "USA USA!" in response a large crowd rushes towards them chanting "Free Palestine!" as faculty and supporters rush to create a human wall "Link up! Link up!"

College campuses across the U.S. have been flooded with pro-Palestine protesters, resulting in some either canceling school days or shifting to online classes. Tensions in New York and California broke this week as clashes between activists and police officials heightened due to the protesters taking over parts of the school.