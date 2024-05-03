Britney Spears Addresses Incident Involving Police And Medics In Unhinged Rant

Britney Spears called bullshit on a recent incident that led to paramedics and police attending Chateau Marmont to investigate her mental and physical well-being.

Police were dispatched to the hotel on Wednesday over reports that Spears was acting erratically and appeared to be injured after an apparent altercation with her boyfriend, Paul Soliz. The police and ambulance ended up leaving the scene without Spears. The famous pop star took to Instagram on Thursday, telling fans not to believe everything they hear.

“Just to let people know … the news is fake!!!” she wrote. “I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!!” she wrote in her social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

In a separate message, posted moments later, Spears took aim at her mother, Lynne Spears, and accused her of being behind the call to the authorities.

“I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!!” she wrote.

Spears continued to allege her mother had a hand in the matter that was unraveling.

“I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!!” she wrote.

“I honestly don’t care I will say it 👍🏻🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Spears then went on to credit her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, in a gush of gratitude.

“Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!” she wrote to Instagram.

Spears rambled in the previous message shared to social media and wrote a flurry of disconnected messages without any context.

“Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

She followed up that sentence by writing, “Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! I need a new toothbrush right now. PS… I need an espresso.” she said.

The post took yet another bizarre spin when she said, “PSS… Not sure why I feel the need to share this…I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy… shit!!!”

She flipped back to the incident at the hotel, writing, “I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston!!! Peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Her post included a video of her bruised ankle and a photograph of Rosengart with his dog. (RELATED: Britney Spears Going On Spending Rampage After End Of Conservatorship: REPORT)

Spears turned off her comments, blocking her 42.3 million followers from sharing their concern for her well-being or weighing in on the situation at hand.