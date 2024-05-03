EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Ditches Campaign Bus For ‘Cul de Sac’ Tour (VIDEO)

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will release a video Friday highlighting his new style of campaign tour focusing on local communities and neighborhoods throughout the state, the Daily Caller has learned.

The obtained video is from his first stop on the “Cul De Sac” tour which kicked off in Cypress, Texas in late April. In the video, Cruz explains why he will be holding these conversations throughout the state with Texans, saying he wants to answer questions in an intimate way with folks from across the political spectrum.

Cruz said he wants to hear from the people of Texas and learn about constituents’ problems in Texas and concerns over the country. Cruz is running against Democratic Texas Rep. Colin Allred.

“This campaign is about keeping Texas, Texas, and we are working day in and day out to reach Texans from every walk of life and show them how my work in the Senate is delivering jobs, freedom, and security for the Lone Star State. This election, I wanted to meet people where they are. Sure, we can and will hold rallies and energize the base to fight back against Joe Biden’s radical policies, but I’m not just fighting against the radical left in Washington—I’m also hearing from Texans and turning their thoughts into action and solutions,” Cruz told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Cruz, Top Republicans Push Back Against Agency Weaponizing Biden’s Woke Agenda)

WATCH:

“This tour I’m focused on hearing directly from my constituents about their personal needs, and showing them how my team has consistently delivered—and will again if I’m given another term to serve,” he added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Ted Cruz Presses Tax-Funded Org That Wiped Recordings Encouraging DEI Hiring Practices)

The next Cul De Sac tour will be announced within the coming weeks.