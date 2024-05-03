Kevin Spacey Hits Back Against New Allegations In Upcoming Docuseries

Kevin Spacey publicly lashed about at a new docuseries that details new allegations of decades of sexual abuse by the disgraced actor.

He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and expressed his outrage over the upcoming “Spacey Unmasked,” released by the U.K.’s Channel 4. The two-part series gives viewers a “forensic look” at the allegations that damaged Spacey’s career, and will feature never-before-seen interviews from his accusers — most of whom have never spoken publicly about the matter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings,” Spacey wrote to X.

“I felt like I was staring at a soulless monster,” an actor named Daniel, who alleged he was assaulted by Spacey, says in the documentary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Daniel and nine other men reportedly share personal stories of alleged abuse at the hands of the actor. None of them were involved in the London trial, and all but one is speaking out for the first time, the outlet reported.

Spacey pushed back on the nature of the content in his post on X.

The 64-year-old actor slammed the docuseries for not allowing him ample opportunity to refute the allegations made against him.

“Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters,” Spacey wrote.

“There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4,” he added.

“Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated,” Spacey wrote in his own defense.

The actor directed people to "tune in this weekend to see my response on http://X.com/kevinspacey," before taking one last jab at Channel 4.

“Channel 4 and @RoastBeefTV may find themselves “speechless”, but I no longer will be,” he wrote to X.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Channel 4 for comment but has yet to receive a response.