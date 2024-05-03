Knicks, 76ers Fans Resort To Violence During Playoff Game

I think it’s safe to say Knicks and Sixers fans don’t like each other.

What happens when you mix a 9:00 p.m. start time, two fanbases who absolutely despise each other and a Game 6 in an intense playoff environment?

You get unruly behavior, and that’s exactly what happened Thursday night during the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. (RELATED: Bucks’ Patrick Beverley Pops Pacers Fan In The Head With Ball During Playoff Loss)

There are two different videos floating around that show fans at Wells Fargo Arena getting aggressive with each other.

The Knicks won the game, 118-115, to eliminate the 76ers from the NBA Playoffs.

“It’s hella rowdy at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. Just saw a Knicks fan get thrown out of the arena… at halftime,” one reporter tweeted with a video, later posting it with the caption, “Like I said, hella rowdy.”

Like I said, hella rowdy 😂 pic.twitter.com/VhxKWTQS7o — Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) May 3, 2024

The other video, shot by what I assume is a fan, shows what happened after a Knicks fan allegedly got punched.

They’re wildin in dude got snuffed out right next to me pic.twitter.com/W7K7zfV6Ks — Greg Armstrong (@gregarmstrong01) May 3, 2024

Did we expect anything else from Knicks and Sixers fans?

These are two of the most rugged cities in terms of sports, and hell, they’re both gritty as hell overall. So it’s not really the most surprising thing that violence quickly comes into the picture when the two sides meet up. Especially when you consider that both New Yorkers and Philadelphians are LOUD and OBNOXIOUS to the MAX.

Honestly, I’m surprised it wasn’t worse.