Sydney Sweeney Teams Up With Ana De Armas For Upcoming Film

Sydney Sweeney fans have yet another project to look forward to, as filming of her latest movie, “Eden,” has reportedly already wrapped.

Oscar-winning director Ronald Howard, from Imagine Entertainment, posted an image to social media at the end of February, notifying fans that filming had come to an end, meaning this movie is likely to come our way soon. Trailers and teaser videos are notably absent from YouTube and the social media pages of the stars, leaving fans to wonder when they’ll be able to get a taste of Sweeney’s next big gig.

“That’s a wrap on Eden, our latest project,” Howard wrote to his Instagram page.

“It was a challenging one, but our tremendous cast and crew made it a gratifying and even thrilling creative journey.”

He has left fans in limbo on the film, beyond that singular post.

Here’s what we know so far. It was previously reported that Sweeney was joining forces with Ana de Armas to star in “Eden,” which has been described as a thriller film, according to Deadline.

The film was shot in Australia and was previously named “Origin Of Species” before it underwent a name change.

Other stars that were reportedly cast in the film include Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby, Jude Law, and Daniel Bruhl, according to Deadline.

Composing maestro Hans Zimmer was also listed in the credits for this film.

The movie itself is said to be based on an unsolved mystery that is set on a remote island in the Galapagos and tracks the lengths humans will go to in pursuit of happiness, according to Deadline.

Howard has reportedly been working on the plot for this movie since he visited the Galapagos Island, 15 years ago. He teamed up with writer Noah Pink to tell the story during the pandemic and has building on the concept for years, according to Deadline.

The producers noted this film “explores the human condition in ways that are unexpected, absurd, humorous, sexy, but above all thrilling and deeply suspenseful,” according to Deadline. (RELATED: ‘Sorry For Having Great T*ts’: Sydney Sweeney Appears To Clap Back At Critics)

The anticipated release date has not yet been announced.