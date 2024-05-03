‘Aggressive Kisser’: Tori Spelling Recalls Chipping Her Tooth While Making Out In An Elevator

Tori Spelling revealed that a kiss with her “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star, Jason Priestly, resulted in a chipped tooth.

The famous actress spoke out about the kissing incident on the May 3 episode of her podcast, “misSPELLING,” and admitted she’s only getting around to fixing her smile right now.

“I have a chipped front tooth from making out with Jason Priestley in an elevator and he chipped my front tooth,” she said. “He’s a good but aggressive kisser.”

Spelling clarified that the kissing mishap happened “way before he was married,” and told her fans that she and Priestly had a “summer fling,” and had “hooked up” before.

“Have you ever been kissing a guy and you get, like, [an] aggressive kiss and your teeth hit each other’s teeth? … I guess I have brittle teeth,” she said on the podcast.

Spelling went on to discuss the status of her teeth and said she was in the middle of a transformation that had been shelved for a long time.

“I used to have great teeth,” she said.

“I do not smile anymore. And people always say in comments on my Instagram, ‘Smile. Why don’t you smile?’ Well, the truth is I let my teeth go to shit,” she said.

Spelling said she sacrificed for her children and is now putting herself back on the map.

“I got married. I had 5 kids. They became important. It’s one of those things, like when you have kids, you stop doing things for yourself,” she said.

“You just stop doing those little self-care things. Well, at least me as a mom, I did. And my teeth were my last priority, which sucks.”

“I mean, I was really proud that I never had one cavity before I was 40. Now it’s a mess in there,” she shared.

Spelling said she currently has "temporary teeth" in her mouth, as she is in the process of getting veneers.

“I’ll get my real teeth in two weeks. I’ll go back and get the permanent ones. I’ll have my veneers, and I’ll have my life-changing smile because I feel like this is really gonna change my life,” she said.