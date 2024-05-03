Entertainment

‘Aggressive Kisser’: Tori Spelling Recalls Chipping Her Tooth While Making Out In An Elevator

Panel for the Fox television series

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Tori Spelling revealed that a kiss with her “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star, Jason Priestly, resulted in a chipped tooth.

The famous actress spoke out about the kissing incident on the May 3 episode of her podcast, “misSPELLING,” and admitted she’s only getting around to fixing her smile right now.

“I have a chipped front tooth from making out with Jason Priestley in an elevator and he chipped my front tooth,” she said. “He’s a good but aggressive kisser.”

Actress Tori Spelling arrives at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Inglewood, California March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Spelling clarified that the kissing mishap happened “way before he was married,” and told her fans that she and Priestly had a “summer fling,” and had “hooked up” before.

“Have you ever been kissing a guy and you get, like, [an] aggressive kiss and your teeth hit each other’s teeth? … I guess I have brittle teeth,” she said on the podcast.

Spelling went on to discuss the status of her teeth and said she was in the middle of a transformation that had been shelved for a long time.

“I used to have great teeth,” she said.

Actress Tori Spelling poses at the world premiere of Disney's "Christopher Robin," in Burbank, California, U.S., July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

“I do not smile anymore. And people always say in comments on my Instagram, ‘Smile. Why don’t you smile?’ Well, the truth is I let my teeth go to shit,” she said.

Spelling said she sacrificed for her children and is now putting herself back on the map.

“I got married. I had 5 kids. They became important. It’s one of those things, like when you have kids, you stop doing things for yourself,” she said.

Tori Spelling poses on the red carpet for “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 25, 2022. REUTERS/David Swanson

“You just stop doing those little self-care things. Well, at least me as a mom, I did. And my teeth were my last priority, which sucks.”

“I mean, I was really proud that I never had one cavity before I was 40. Now it’s a mess in there,” she shared.

Spelling said she currently has “temporary teeth” in her mouth, as she is in the process of getting veneers. (RELATED: ‘Chemistry Is Undeniable’: Mariska Hargitay Admits To Feeling The Heat With ‘Law And Order: SVU’ Co-Star)

“I’ll get my real teeth in two weeks. I’ll go back and get the permanent ones. I’ll have my veneers, and I’ll have my life-changing smile because I feel like this is really gonna change my life,” she said.