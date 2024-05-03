Famous Actress Victoria Justice Describes What It Was Like To Film Her First Sex Scene

Famous actress Victoria Justice described what it was really like to film her very first sex scene, and it’s not as hot as you might think.

The Nickelodeon star, best known for her work on “Victorious,” opened up about her experience during the April 30 episode of SiriusXM’s “Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon,” and said the sex scenes in her upcoming movie, “Depravity,” were anything but sexy. In fact, she described it as being “uncomfortable,” especially since she walked into the first day of filming, and discovered the sex scene was the very first thing they’d be acting out.

“My first day on set I had my first ever sex scene. I’m like, ‘Really, guys? We’re gonna schedule this for the first day? Cool. Thanks for that,'” Justice said on the radio show.

“It is uncomfortable. I was actually very nervous about it and totally anxious about the entire situation, and I was like, ‘Did I make the wrong choice? I don’t know if I should do this,'” she said, as she reevaluated her decision to participate in the movie.

She went on to say that she “had a lot of faith and trust” in the director of the film, Paul Tamasy, who she said helped her feel more at ease throughout the process.

“He made me feel very comfortable about it and said, ‘Listen, I’ll show it to you beforehand. If you don’t like it then we’ll change it.'”

She explained how she felt as she went through the motions.

“I think sometimes people think filming sex scenes or anything like an intimate scene that it’s really sexy … it’s really not. It’s uncomfortable, honestly, and there’s a bunch of random dudes in the room breathing and watching you,” she said.

“The actor I was working with, we were friends as much as we could be. We barely knew each other because it was the first day of filming. He was a super nice guy and made me feel safe and was very polite and respectful,” she said on the radio show.

Justice admitted filming “went well” and noted that the steamy scene turned out to be “very tasteful.” (RELATED: ‘Kind Of Liberating’: Elizabeth Hurley Explains How She Felt About Her Son Directing Her Sex Scenes)

The release date for “Depravity” has not yet been declared.