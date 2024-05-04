Dentist Accused Of Crafting Fake Suicide Letters After Allegedly Poisoning Wife

Authorities revealed Wednesday that a Colorado dentist was accused of writing fake suicide letters after allegedly poisoning his wife, ABC 7 reported.

James Craig, charged with the murder of his wife, is now accused of trying to manipulate evidence by writing fake suicide notes. During a court hearing, Aurora Police Detective Bobbi Olson, the lead investigator in the case, testified that Craig solicited help from a fellow jail inmate to plant the letters at his home, attempting to make it look like his late wife, Angela Craig, had written them, according to ABC 7.

Olson was the sole witness in a recent court hearing and she detailed her interactions with an inmate who had been incarcerated with Craig. Craig allegedly discussed his legal troubles with the inmate and asked him to secretly place letters in his home’s garage and truck, according to Olson, ABC 7 reported. These letters, which Craig allegedly wrote from jail, were supposed to be from his late wife, making it appear she was distressed, contemplating suicide, and aware of her husband’s infidelity. The purpose was to mislead either law enforcement or defense lawyers who might find the letters.

Olson also testified that the inmate believed Craig wrote the letters himself. Craig allegedly offered the inmate free dental services or money for bail as a reward for this favor. However, the inmate declined Craig’s offer and informed the authorities instead. (RELATED: Convicted Felon Allegedly Murders Girlfriend Two Weeks After Being Let Out On Bond)

The 43-year-old mother of six died March 2023 from poisoning by substances including cyanide and an ingredient commonly found in eye drops. Police say that Craig purchased these poisons online shortly before his wife began exhibiting unexplained symptoms, the outlet stated.

Craig’s lawyer, Andrew Ho, pointed out inconsistencies in the inmate’s testimony, including a failure to accurately identify the color of Craig’s truck. Despite the defense’s efforts to challenge the credibility of the testimony, the judge ruled that there was sufficient evidence to proceed with trying Craig on additional charges of solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence, ABC 7 reported.

This decision comes in addition to his existing charges of first-degree murder and another count of solicitation related to different alleged actions, according to ABC 7. Craig, who has pled not guilty to the charges, is set to face trial on Aug. 8.