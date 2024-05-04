Former NBA Player Darius Morris Dead At 33

Former NBA player Darius Morris has died at the age of 33, his family confirmed his death after discovering his body Thursday, according to TMZ Sports.

The former guard for the Los Angeles Lakers and other NBA teams was confirmed by his family though the circumstances of his passing have not been disclosed, TMZ Sports reported. The Morris family issued a statement expressing sorrow over his death and asked for privacy.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” the statement said Saturday, TMZ Sports reported. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Morris began his basketball career in high school in Los Angeles, then made an impact at the University of Michigan. As a sophomore, he earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Third Team and set a school record for single-season assists, a record Trey Burke later broke, the outlet stated. (RELATED: Former NBA Star Earl Cureton Dies At Age 66)

The Lakers drafted Morris in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft. He spent his first two professional seasons in Los Angeles, playing alongside the late Kobe Bryant. During his NBA career, Morris also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, L.A. Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets, averaging 3.3 points, 1 rebound, and 1.4 assists in 132 games, according to TMZ Sports.

After his NBA tenure, Morris extended his basketball career overseas, playing in China, Russia, and France.