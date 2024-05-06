Morgan Wallen Announces Bar Opening Amid ‘Very Complicated’ Legal Case

Morgan Wallen announced the official opening date of his new bar Saturday despite being in the middle of “very complicated” legal issues.

Wallen’s latest business venture, “This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen” will officially be opening in downtown Nashville on Memorial Day weekend 2024, the country music legend announced on Saturday in the middle of his show at the city’s Nissan Stadium, according to a post shared on the bar’s social media channel.

“A lot of y’all know I’ve got a bar opening soon down here in Nashville,” the singer told the enormous crowd. “It’s going to be opening Memorial Day weekend, so I hope I see y’all there.”

The news comes just a day after Wallen’s attorney Worrick Robinson appeared in court on the singer’s behalf. Wallen was arrested on three felony counts in April after he allegedly threw a chair off the roof of Eric Church’s Broadway-based Chief’s bar.

Robinson apparently described the case as “very complicated” in that “it’s not going to resolve itself without subpoenas and witnesses,” according to WKKG. The case has been “reset” to August 15 following Friday’s hearing. Wallen will be in attendance at the next court date, apparently.

Following Wallen’s arrest, sources came out of the woodwork to reiterate previous claims that the “Late Night” singer basically lives at the bars on Broadway. (RELATED: Flirtation, Alcoholism, CMT, His Ex’s Elopement: What Led To Morgan Wallen’s Rooftop Meltdown?)

No one really knows what happened on the night in question, just that a chair landed on the ground near two Metro Nashville Police Department officers. Security footage apparently shows Wallen throwing the chair and some witnesses allegedly corroborated the story.