Former MLB Infielder Sean Burroughs Collapses And Dies While Coaching Son’s Little League Team

Sean Burroughs, a former first-round draft pick and seven year MLB veteran, died Friday, collapsing while coaching his son’s little league baseball team, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Burroughs, who the San Diego Padres selected in the first round of the 1998 MLB draft, was just 44-years-old when he died Friday, Nightengale continued.

Former MLB Infielder Sean Burroughs, the former first-round draft pick who played parts of seven MLB seasons, collapsed and died Thursday while coaching his son’s Little League team. He was just 44. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 10, 2024

He spent four seasons with the Padres, making his debut in 2002, until the Padres traded him to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2005, the Herald-Tribune reported.

He was out of the Majors for years after his one season with the Rays in 2006, bouncing around some independent leagues until he made his triumphant return to the MLB in 2011, playing half a season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. (RELATED: A Game Of Backyard Football At Your House Today Would Probably Get A Bigger Crowd Than The Oakland Athletics)

His career was a winding path as he battled addiction and ended up retiring in 2007 before he even turned 30 because of his substance struggles. He attempted a comeback by playing for independent league teams like the Long Island Ducks and the Bridgeport Bluefish, where he lived in a home with a married couple and their child, Vice reported.

The Ducks are saddened to learn of the passing of former infielder Sean Burroughs. The 7-year @MLB veteran played 79 games with the Ducks (2015-16), winning the @AtlanticLg batting title in 2015. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/5liK2FlFsL — Long Island Ducks (@LIDucks) May 10, 2024



The former little league star — he won two Little League World Series titles in a stretch that saw him hitting home runs, throwing no-hitters and captivating the nation — made his return to the Little League stage as a coach for his son’s team.