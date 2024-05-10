Veteran Entertainment Reporter Sam Rubin Dies

Sam Rubin, one of the most highly regarded and beloved entertainment reporters in the industry died suddenly Friday at the age of 64.

Rubin’s charm and celebrity connections made him one of the most trusted and respected entertainment reporters in Hollywood. He interviewed some of the biggest names, on the most prominent red carpets, throughout his career. KTLA said he called in sick on Friday morning, then died suddenly and unexpectedly, according to Deadline. A co-worker said he was on air the day before he passed away and showed no outward signs of illness, according to KTLA. The network confirmed his death in an emotional on-air report. His official cause of death is not yet known.

KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin. Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving…

For many, Rubin was truly the heart of the entertainment scene in Los Angeles and always greeted them with his signature style. This sudden loss is hitting them hard.

There has been an incredible outpouring of grief on social media as Rubin’s colleagues shared sweet memories of a beloved friend who has gone too soon. A slew of celebrities have also shared kind words, as they paid tribute to Rubin’s hard work and dedication. They remembered him for the incredible knack he had for making everyone feel comfortable during their interactions with him on red carpets and celebrity-studded events.

So sad to hear the news of sudden passing of Sam Rubin KTLA 5 LA's longtime morning Entertainment host. Through the decades Sam has always been so supportive, funny and kind, such a beacon of light and positivity. Here's a snippet from one of my favorite appearances on…

Rubin’s KTLA colleagues were especially affected.

“We don’t know what happened, but it was sudden,” morning anchor Frank Buckley said.

“I can’t believe we are reporting this — it is such a shock,” Eric Spillman said.

“KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin,” the station wrote to social media.

Like many actors, I have been interviewed by Sam Rubin many times, whether on the red carpet or when I would call into KTLA's morning show. Sam was a true gentleman; he made the people he interviewed feel incredibly comfortable and safe, which is why he got many meaningful and…

“Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him. Sam was a loving husband and father: the roles he cherished the most,” they said.

Rubin won multiple News Emmys and Golden Mike Awards, among his numerous accolades. He was also honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association.

Even if I was on my 85th interview that day, I was always happy to see Sam. Even if HE was on his 85th interview that day, he always brought genuine kindness, curiosity and an outside the box question. ❤️

He was a longtime regular on KNX-AM in Los Angeles, regularly appeared on BBC TV and radio in the UK, and kept busy doing radio and TV reports in Australia, according to Deadline.

Rubin was one of the founding members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association, and the former host of the 2013 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. (RELATED: ‘Grease’ Star Susan Buckner Dead At 72)

Staying true to his passion for the world of entertainment, he also owned SRE Inc., a television production company that produced several live red carpet events, along with 120 episodes of “Hollywood Uncensored with Sam Rubin,” according to Deadline.

Rubin is survived by his wife Leslie and their four children.