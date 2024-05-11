Police Serve Warrant To Ohio Youth Bible Study Instructor In The Middle Of Allegedly Downloading Child Porn

Police served a warrant to an Ohio youth Bible study instructor while he was allegedly downloading child pornography April 29, Fox 8 reported.

Andrew Brown, a 49-year-old volunteer teacher and youth Bible study leader, was arrested after a six-month federal investigation into his allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography, according to Fox 8. The investigation reportedly began October 2023 when law enforcement detected suspicious activity on peer-to-peer file-sharing networks.

An IP address was tracked downloading and distributing child pornography via torrenting software, which enables direct file sharing among users, according to the outlet. Between Oct. 26, 2023 and Nov. 1, 2023, the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force downloaded files from a torrent linked to the IP address, discovering over 1,000 images allegedly depicting child sexual abuse, the outlet reported.

Further investigation led authorities to a computer in an apartment which consistently downloaded pornography until as recently as April 7, 2024, according to the outlet. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Brown’s residence April 29, Fox 8 reported. Upon entering, they reportedly found Brown’s computer actively downloading and sharing child pornography. During his April 30, 2023 arrest, Brown allegedly admitted to using torrent software to acquire child pornography and described himself as a “collector,” revealing he possessed “a lot” of material across 21 devices at his home, according to the outlet. Authorities later discovered one of the devices contained hundreds of images and videos of adult men sexually assaulting young girls, according to the outlet.

Brown disclosed he was originally from Jamaica, had accessed child pornography there and was currently living in the U.S. on an expired visa, according to Fox 8. Brown faces charges of two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to the outlet. Initially detained on a $500,000 bond, his case has been moved to the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, where he awaits a scheduled court date, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Professional Bowler Arrested During Game On Child Pornography Charges)

The Daily Caller reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for additional details on the charges against the Brown but has yet to receive a response.