‘It’s Stormy Or Bust’: Bill Maher Claims Trump Prosecutors ‘Blew It At Every Turn’

Comedian Bill Maher claimed Friday that prosecutors targeting presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump “blew it at every turn.”

Maher made the point that Trump’s Manhattan trial is the only case which may render punishment for Trump, noting that both the former president’s Georgia election interference case and his classified documents case have hit a series of snags.

“I mean, the Democrats have had four years to put Trump on trial and it is all just going away. They blew it at every turn,” Maher said during his “Real Time With Bill Maher” episode Friday.

“Here’s what’s happened this week,” he continued. “Georgia … They’re gonna take up Trump’s argument about Fani Willis. You know, she’s the prosecutor: she’s having an affair with the guy she hired. I mean, it’s not really relevant to the case, but they left an opening. And now that one’s gonna be delayed.”

“The stolen documents one. That’s never gonna happen because that’s a Trumpy judge down there. So it’s Stormy or bust,” Maher remarked to the laugher of his audience.

Stormy Daniels’s testimony Tuesday nearly derailed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump as the pornographic actress spoke about her alleged “sexual encounter” with the former president. Judge Juan Merchan denied the defense’s request for a mistrial, although he agreed many of the details offered by Daniels would have been left better “unsaid.”

The Georgia Court of Appeals agreed Wednesday to reconsider an order declining to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case against Trump and his co-defendants. Willis allegedly improperly benefited from appointing Nathan Wade as special prosecutor when the two went on various vacations together using funds from the role during their affair, according to a Jan. 8, 2024 motion filed by Trump’s co-defendant, Michael Roman. (RELATED: Nathan Wade Says Affair With Fani Willis ‘As American As Apple Pie)

The integrity of Trump’s classified documents case is also at risk due to cover sheets reading “top secret” being brought to the Mar-a-Lago raid by the FBI, according to court documents reported Monday by “Declassified with Julie Kelly.” Jay Bratt, the lead Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor presently assigned to special counsel Jack Smith’s team, admitted the cover sheets were used as placeholders for the classified documents found at the scene, meaning now both Trump’s defense and the special counsel may claim the documents seized from the former president’s residence are out of order.