‘Why Did They Change Math?’: Megyn Kelly Discusses America’s ‘Thirst’ For ‘Normal’ People

Megyn Kelly discussed how Americans are “thirsty” for “normal” people Friday on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Kelly began by explaining how she had to decide whether to stay or leave New York during “all the school craziness” that arose as a result of anti-Israel protests on college campuses across the U.S. The radio host told her guests, journalist Bari Weiss and her wife, Nellie Bowles, how she ultimately chose to leave because “it’s not winnable,” before shifting to a broader conversation about “normal” people.

“Not everyone can go to Hillsdale. It’s not big enough. We need alternatives who are not crazy and who aren’t going to try to indoctrinate us,” Kelly said. “It’s so offensive, right? Because most of us, we don’t, we don’t need to indoctrinate them in right-wing thinking — I know I speak for you two when I say that. Just stop indoctrinating them. Teach them the classics.”

“We just want our kid to like, know how to read, write, know things about history and do math,” Weiss said. “We don’t want politics at all, actually.”

Kelly praised her son’s school for teaching him about the “formation of the country,” mentioning he learned about the American Revolution and the Founding Fathers. (RELATED: ‘You Took Your D*ck Out’: Megyn Kelly Comes In Hot After Ex-CNN Pundit Attacks Justice Thomas)

“In science, they’re doing, like, the solar system. They’re doing normal things — they did a whole play on the American Revolution … the fifty states, their capitals,” Kelly said. “They need need to know this!”

“We joke a lot about, like, just be normal. Like, that’s it. It’s really simple,” Weiss said.

Weiss, the editor of “The Free Press,” told Kelly there is “such a market” for “reality and normalcy,” which she said many people seem to have “given up on.” Bowles added that “people still want” schools to teach students math and history.

“They’re thirsty for it,” Kelly said.

“They’re very thirsty for it,” Bowles agreed.

“Are they calling the ‘two plus two equals five’ indigenous math?” Kelly asked.

Bowles explained that math “upsets” teachers against normalcy because it is “very measurable.”

“Teachers don’t like these things and they don’t want their work measured,” Bowles said.

“It’s like the Craig T. Nelson line from “The Incredibles,” ‘They changed math? Why did they change math?'” Kelly joked.