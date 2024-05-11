Donald Trump Denies Nikki Haley Being Considered For Vice President

Donald Trump took to social media Saturday to deny claims he was considering his former ambassdor to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, as his running mate for the 2024 election.

The former president declared on Truth Social that Haley was not a contender to be his vice president, contradicting a scoop she was under “active consideration” by Axios, who has since revised their article.

The earlier version of Axios’s article claimed sources told them the Trump campaign could reach out to Haley in an effort to bridge a campaign funding gap between Trump and Biden, as well as help him with any legal and financial problems linked to his ongoing court cases.

The idea of Haley as a vice presidential pick has largely been dismissed with disdain among Trump’s base of supporters since she dropped out of the race. Even Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax he would, “go to great lengths,” to ensure she wasn’t the running mate, according to Politico.

Though she worked closely with Trump when she was his ambassador to the United Nations, Haley shifted her 2024 presidential campaign strategy by repeatedly bashing him and his record in the primaries. However, with Trump thought to potentially favor a female running mate, there was speculation he might reach out to Haley after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s popularity plummeted when she revealed she once shot her pet dog. (RELATED: HART: Kristi Noem Shoots Her Dog — And Herself In Foot)

By now you probably know the story of how Kristi Noem shot and killed her dog Cricket in a gravel pit. But have you heard the audio book that Noem herself narrates? pic.twitter.com/i0ogWAoFXW — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) May 11, 2024

Trump has given few indications on who his real vice presidential pick will be, though he has implied he has made his decision. Likely candidates include Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and even former Democrat Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, according to Spectrum News NY1.