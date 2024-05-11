Greece’s Representative Marina Satti At Eurovision Song Contest Slammed For Yawning While Israeli Competitor Speaks

Greece’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest stirred controversy after she was filmed Friday yawning and appearing to nap while her Israeli competitor was speaking.

The incident took place during a panel interview in Malmö, Sweden where Eurovision finalists gathered May 11 before the grand finale. Greece’s Marina Satti was filmed visibly yawning and curling up to rest her head on the table while Israel’s Eden Golan was speaking. The footage went viral, sparking a flurry of criticism and debate among Eurovision fans and observers on social media, including numerous X (formerly Twitter) users, lashed out at Satti’s behavior. (RELATED: Republican Lawmaker Wants To Send Antisemitism Monitors To Campuses, Pull Funding From Schools That Don’t Comply)

This is Greece representative singer at @Eurovision , @marina_satti .An embarassment for Greece and for every decent #Greek person. Pretending to fall asleep while the Israel’s contestant is speaking is not just bad education or pure jew-hatred,but also a stain over the greek… pic.twitter.com/FSZQylPPKg — miha schwartzenberg (@mihaschw) May 10, 2024

While 20 year old Eden Golan was being interviewed, 38 year old Marina Satti decided to behave like a petulant child. Embarrassing and immature pic.twitter.com/lWDW0QjRg2 — Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg) May 10, 2024

While Eden Golan was being interviewed, Marina Satti, Greece’s singer, decided to do this. Full of jealousy and completely pathetic. pic.twitter.com/VZkBZIfmYE — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) May 10, 2024

Not all the feedback, however, was negative. Some fans came to Satti’s defense, celebrating her relaxed demeanor.

In the past 24 hours, I’ve been prouder than ever of Marina Satti. She has made worst people on this planet mad by simply not giving a fuck. I love her so much. let’s give her more love that she deserves. https://t.co/HTSdlmATYG — saro ֎ (@WWESARO) May 10, 2024

The reason i love marina satti is because she is very strong and not afraid to express her beliefs. In Sudan her family had a hard time with the wars and now the Israelis are fighting her. they fight her because she wants peace in the world. #Eurovision#Israel #Palestine pic.twitter.com/jxT1kOZli8 — Maria (@Gh2604057872) May 10, 2024

Despite facing controversy and protests from pro-Palestinian demonstrators, Israeli singer Golan advanced Thursday to the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest.