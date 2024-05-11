1 Dead After Middle Schoolers Allegedly Lead Police On High-Speed Chase

Five middle schoolers were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday night which resulted in multiple crashes and the death of one of the minors, FOX 26 reported.

Police were responding to another call when they observed a gray Hyundai Sonata had crashed into another vehicle around 10 p.m., according to FOX 26. Police attempted to stop the vehicle before giving chase, leading to the deadly outcome, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Police Get A Surprise When They Find Out Car Chase Was Led By 9-Year-Old Trying To Drive To School)

The allegedly stolen vehicle reportedly hit multiple cars during the chase, at one point swerving into a crash with three other cars while trying to avoid a METRO bus. That manuever ultimately disabled the suspects’ vehicle, according to FOX 26.

Officers chased four of the suspects who fled the damaged vehicle on foot, catching and detaining two of them, according to the outlet. The other two, including the driver, remain on the run, the outlet reported. All the suspects were juveniles between 12 and 13 years old, FOX 26 reported, citing police.

When police returned to the allegedly stolen vehicle, they found one of the 12-year-old suspects unresponsive inside, FOX 26 reported. The juvenile was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital, according to the outlet.

The two suspects that police detained were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital; no injuries were reported for the occupants of the five vehicles the suspects allegedly hit, according to FOX 26.

The identity of the suspect who died has not been released. Houston police, who have yet to report if any of the suspects will face charges, said the investigation is ongoing, FOX 26 reported.