A New York Supreme Court justice overruled a ban restricting transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports in Nassau County’s facilities, CBS 6 reported Saturday.

The ban, which was issued in February by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, was rescinded Friday evening by Justice Francis Ricigliano, according to the outlet.

“It is an unfair advantage for someone who is a biological male to compete against a biological female,” Blakeman told CBS 6 at the time of the ban. (RELATED: ‘We’re Not Just Fighting For Ourselves’: Female Athletes Sue NCAA For Allowing Men To Compete In Women’s Sports)

In New York, the state Supreme Court is not the highest court, but a trial-level court of general jurisdiction. The Court of Appeals is the highest court in the state of New York.

The New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in March 2024 challenging the ban on behalf of the Long Island Roller Rebels, a recreational women’s roller derby league, the outlet reported.

“As a league welcoming trans women and committed to providing a safe space for everyone to be their full selves, County Executive Blakeman’s order tried to punish us just because we believe in inclusion and stand against transphobia,” Long Island Roller Rebels president Curly Fry told CBS 6.

Judge Ricigliano’s 13-page decision indicated there was “no corresponding legislative enactment” which gave county executive Blakeman the authority to issue the ban, according to CBS 6.

“In doing so, this Court finds the County Executive acted beyond the scope of his authority as the Chief Executive Officer of Nassau County,” Ricigliano wrote.

Blakeman responded to the decision by telling CBS New York, it was a “lack of courage from a judge who didn’t want to decide the case on its merits. Unfortunately, girls and women are hurt by the court.”

Advocates and lawmakers clashed over the controversial order which also highlights similar bans being levied against transgender athletes, CBS 6 reported.

In April 2033, Alaska was set to join a growing list of states that barred transgender girls from female high school sports. In August, the Alaska Education Board approved the ban.