Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Radio Show Over 2020 Election Claims

Rudy Giuliani was suspended Friday from his radio show over refusing to not talk about the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to The New York Times.

Giuliani was suspended from his WABC radio show for defying requests from station owner John Catsimatidis to not talk about the 2020 election, according to The New York Times. Giuliani, in a livestream on X (formerly Twitter), denied the claims, saying he had been talking about accusations of electoral fraud on the show for years.

Giuliani: Anyone that thinks you can’t comment on the 2020 election belongs in the old Soviet Union or the present Venezuela. If we don’t stop this we won’t have an America anymore. @RudyGiuliani pic.twitter.com/zTJFrUCHI6 — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) May 11, 2024

“We’re not going to talk about fallacies of the November 2020 election … We warned him once. We warned him twice. And I get a text from him last night, and I get a text from him this morning that he refuses not to talk about it,” WABC’s billionaire owner told The New York Times.

Catsimatidis also confirmed the suspension in a text message to the Associated Press (AP). The AP also obtained a letter from the station’s owner to Giuliani dated May 4, 2024 stating he could not discuss, “(topics which) include, but are not limited to, the legitimacy of the election results, allegations of fraud effectuated by election workers, and your personal lawsuits relating to these allegations.”

Ted Goodman, a spokesman for Giuliani, claimed his client did not know about the directive before Thursday. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Listed As Creditor On Rudy Giuliani’s Bankruptcy Filing)

Rudy Giuliani was suspended from WABC radio on Friday and had his talk show canceled after his multiple on-air comments questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/3w9rY39FqV — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 11, 2024

Giuliani was found guilty of defamation by a Washington, D.C. court in December, 2023. The case was brought by Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman over unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud in Georgia. The judge awarded the two former Georgia election workers over $148 million in damages. The former New York mayor subsequently filed for bankruptcy.