Boos Erupt As Anti-Israel Graduates Protest Jerry Seinfeld’s Commencement Speech

Audience members booed anti-Israel graduates protesting comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement address Sunday at Duke University.

Dozens of student demonstrators stood up from their seats and walked out of the commencement ceremony, The Chronicle reported. They waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Free, free Palestine” as Seinfeld, who is Jewish, received his honorary degree, according to The Hill.

Video posted on social media appears to show the cap-and-gown-clad protesters rising from their seats on the football field as some audience members began to cheer. Other audience members, apparently incensed by the demonstration, attempted to drown out the pro-Palestine supporters. Many audience members also chanted “Jerry” in support of the sitcom star, The Hill reported.

Duke invited a Jewish speaker to graduation and Pro-H@mas graduates walked out. The speaker? Jerry Seinfeld.

Seinfeld refrained from addressing the protest during his commencement speech, instead delivering life advice and cracking lighthearted jokes, according to The Hill. He shared his “three real keys to life” with the graduating students: “bust your ass,” “pay attention” and “fall in love,” The Chronicle reported. (RELATED: ‘Find A Different Job’: Megyn Kelly Chides Law Students Trying To Cancel Exams Over Anti-Israel Protest)

“Because after spending four years at what is considered one of the finest institutions of higher education in the world, they apparently feel that perhaps some light entertainment will get you all to the final realization: ‘You know, I think I’ve really had enough of this place,'” Seinfeld joked, according to The Chronicle.

Seinfeld previously expressed support for Israel soon after Islamic terror group Hamas attacked the country Oct. 7, 2023. The comedian wrote he “will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people” in an Oct. 9, 2023 social media post.