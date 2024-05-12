Fatal Shooting Inside Ohio Regal Cinemas Leaves One Dead

A suspect was arrested following a Friday night shooting at the Regal Cinemas in Massillon, Ohio which left one dead, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Responding just before 11 p.m., Massillon Police arrived to the scene and discovered the body of Daron Davis, 27, near the theater’s front lobby, according to AP. Details about whether Davis had been attending a movie showing in the theater at the time remain unclear. Shortly after the shooting, at around 11:30 p.m., police arrested an individual outside the police department who is currently considered a suspect in the incident. The identity of the suspect has not yet been disclosed.

A late night shooting inside an Ohio movie theater has left one man dead, police said. https://t.co/g8rwvN7Yj6 — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2024

The Stark County coroner’s office confirmed Davis’s body was transported early Saturday to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, which will help determine the exact cause of death, the AP reported. Authorities are actively reviewing surveillance footage from the cinema as part of the ongoing investigation, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Two Suspects Arrested, Charged With On-Campus Fatal Shooting Of Young Woman, Police Say)

Regal Massillon temporarily closed the venue and a notice was posted on their website announcing the cancellation of all of Saturday’s scheduled showtimes.

“Protecting the safety of our clientele and cast members is always top priority at Regal Entertainment Group. Therefore, REG does not allow admission to our locations for guests of any age wearing masks, face paint or face-obscuring hood; or possessing weapons, props or fake weapons,” according to the Regal Cinemas admittance policy on their website.