Trump Draws Nearly 100K To New Jersey Rally

Former President Donald Trump attracted a massive crowd to a Saturday rally in New Jersey, with attendance estimates ranging from 80,000 to 100,000 people, Fox News reported.

At the rally in Wildwood, a south Jersey beach city with a year-round population of 5,157 according to the 2020 census, Trump energized the crowd and predicted a sweeping victory in the upcoming November election. Republican New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat, described the event as the largest political gathering in New Jersey’s history, according to Fox News.

“Welcome to the LARGEST political rally in the HISTORY of the state of New Jersey.” — U.S. Congressman Jeff Van Drew @Congressman_JVD pic.twitter.com/g3ZWh7npsc — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) May 11, 2024

“We’re going to win New Jersey,” the former president said. “As you can see today, we’re expanding the electoral map because … we’re going to win the state of New Jersey. I think we’re going to win them all. All across America, millions of people, so-called blue states, are joining our movement based on love, intelligence, and a thing called common sense.”

Trump also heavily criticized President Joe Biden and accused him of enacting damaging economic and border policies that have significantly increased living costs for New Jersey families. (RELATED: Bidenomics Is Derailing America’s Little Engine That Could)

President Trump: “I have been indicted more than Al Capone on bull shit.” Then the massive crowd started chanting “bull shit.” Trump’s Wildwood, New Jersey rally is must watch TV. pic.twitter.com/ZhRYxt0Piu — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) May 11, 2024

“The Biden price hikes are continuing to drain over $1,000 from the typical New Jersey family budget every single month,” Trump said, the outlet stated. “You look at the Afghanistan disaster, you look at the border, you look at the economy — the real economy, not the fake economy — everything [Democrats] touch turns to, what?”

“Shit!” the crowd answered the former president.

LIVE from Wildwood, NJ*

"Everything the Left touches turns to SHIT. " pic.twitter.com/Hw1PfaJpCO — Brian J. Seitz (@RealBrianJSeitz) May 11, 2024

Trump promised to discard Biden’s policies on his first day back in office. “On Day One, we will throw out Bidenomics, and we will reinstate MAGAnomics. And we’re going to bring manufacturing, tourism and other industries back to New Jersey like we’ve never seen before,” he added.