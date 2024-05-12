Police Officer Fired After Allegedly Groping Adult Entertainer In Staged Traffic Stop Scene: Report

A police officer in Tennessee was fired for allegedly groping an adult entertainer’s breasts during the filming of a staged traffic stop scene, NewsChannel 5 reported.

Metro Nashville Police, a day after being made aware of the video Wednesday, reportedly fired Sean Herman, who is believed to be the officer involved due to a briefly visible patch on the uniform’s sleeve, according to NewsChannel 5.

The video of the fake encounter, “Can’t believe he didn’t arrest me,” shows an adult content creator, Jordin, sitting in a car’s driver’s seat, NewsChannel 5 reported. (RELATED: Former Tennessee Cop In Sex Romp Case Settles Suit With Former Employer, Receives $500,000 In Settlement)

Metro Nashville Police Dept. tell us they just fired an officer who was seen groping a woman in a fake traffic stop stunt. They say the woman, the officer and the man filming collaborated for this video.

During the scene, an individual in the car’s passenger seat films the incident and can be heard saying he knew police would pull Jordin over for speeding, according to the outlet.

While the camera focuses on a white squad car visible through the back window, Jordin can be heard saying, “I’m not going to get a ticket … I’m going to show him my tits,” NewsChannel 5 reported.

An officer character then appears by the driver’s door, tells Jordin he is “Officer Johnson of PD” and claims she was going “65 in a 45,” according to the outlet.

After the officer character asks Jordin for her license and registration, Jordin claims she has neither and, instead, exposes her breasts, according to NewsChannel 5.

When the officer character notes it’s 2024 and he “can see tits on the internet any time,” Jordin asks, “Well, what if you touched them?” NewsChannel 5 reported.

The filmed scene appears to show the officer character agreeing before he reaches into the car, gropes Jordin’s breasts and grabs his genitals through his pants, according to the outlet.

Although the camera does not show the officer’s face, the bottom half of what was identified to be a Metro Nashville Police Department shoulder patch is briefly visible in the scene, NewsChannel 5 reported.

The scene concludes with Jordin thanking the officer after he decides to let her go with a warning, according to NewsChannel 5.

Metro Nashville Police said it wasn’t clear if the officer was on duty during the filming of the video but they believe the three planned the scene and filmed it at the end of April 2024, according to the outlet.

“That was one of the most outrageous, disrespectful acts that a person here could do and, by disrespectful, I mean to all the MNPD employees and this agency,” police spokesperson Don Aaron said, according to the outlet.

The Daily Caller called Metro Nashville Police for comment and was referred to Aaron, who did not immediately respond.