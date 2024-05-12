‘All These Rules For Nothing’: Former NFL Star TJ Ward Goes On Absolute Tirade Against Airport TSA

Woah, my man went off!

TJ Ward, an ex-NFL safety, is sick and tired of airport Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents making contact with his private parts.

An eight-year NFL veteran who last played in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ward launched an absolute nuke in the direction of airport TSA, specifically at their security checks. And this came after he took a trip recently which reportedly got a little too touchy and that Ward straight-up wasn’t a fan of. (RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars Reach Deal For Stadium Funding, Putting Relocation Rumors To Rest)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ward went on a tirade against airport TSA security personnel, claiming they’ve been pulling him aside to worry “about [his] ball sack.”

Yes, he actually said that.

Basically, he got patted down, and according to Ward, it was more him being sexually assaulted — and that’s a quote!

The airport is a scam. TSA is a scam. All these rules for nothing. I have a weapon in my draws every time I fly, if you ask that stupid machine. No those are just my man parts. Now I gotta get SA’d. Sick of it! Domestic terror and we worried about my ball sack. — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) May 10, 2024

Oh boy, T.J. Ward is a trip for this and, quite frankly, he’s right.

Now, fortunately for me, I usually always pass through the metal detectors with no problem, but I’ve always felt like TSA goes a bit overboard with their security measures. I mean, yeah, I get it, we’ve gotta stay safe and all that jazz, but do any of y’all really like getting groped by the TSA?

I’m good, man. I’m already nervous as it is dealing with the airport check-in process and other security measures the TSA does.

Just chill with the touchy, touchy stuff, man.