Transgender Suspect Allegedly Runs Down Houston Victim, Kisses And Stabs Body Before Walking Away: Video

A video appears to show a suspect in Houston on May 3, 2024 allegedly running over a man with a vehicle twice before kissing and stabbing his body, ABC13 reported.

The suspect, Karon Fisher, 20, described by police as a woman but identified as a man in court records, allegedly stabbed Steven Anderson, 64, after running him over two times, according to ABC 13.

Anderson appeared to be walking down the side of the road to pick up mail when a speeding white sedan allegedly slams into him from behind and knocks him down. The car then reverses and hits Anders again, according to the video. (RELATED: Transgender 18-Year-Old Sentenced For Murdering 12-Year-Old Sex Partner)

Disturbing video shows suspect running over victim twice before kissing and stabbing his limp body https://t.co/PSBbyO1rst — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 11, 2024

Fisher allegedly walks toward Anderson’s reportedly lifeless body with a knife before straddling him, kissing and stabbing him before walking away as neighbors look on, according to the video.

NEW: Man killed by transgender driver who plowed into him, backed over him and stabbed him 9 times before kissing him and prancing over his body. Absolutely horrific. 20-year-old suspect Karon Fisher is a man according to court papers. After trying to flee the scene in a car,… pic.twitter.com/XuG8KcPIZw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 11, 2024

Video then appears to show the suspect attempting to get into another car and, when that doesn’t work, leaping over Anderson’s body and walking away.

“It’s very disturbing. I have kids here; they could have been out here playing, and imagine them,” one neighbor told ABC13.

Other neighbors told ABC13’s Brooke Taylor the horrific event was difficult to talk about, with one claiming she has been trying to find a therapist to help her cope with the traumatic incident.

The incident happened in “[b]road daylight. People around every time and it happened right under our noses,” another neighbor told ABC13.

Fisher has had trouble with the law in the past, having community supervision for evading arrest and a prostitution charge which was later dropped, ABC13 reported.

On the day of the incident, Fisher was also charged with assaulting hospital staff, according to the outlet.

Fisher has been charged with murder and is currently being held on a $2 million bond, ABC13 reported.