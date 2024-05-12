Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn Sets Off Wildfire After Wearing Swagged Out Vintage T-Shirt That References Redskins

PLEASE let this t-shirt be on sale!

Dan Quinn, who was hired earlier in the offseason as the head coach of the Washington Commanders, set off an absolute wildfire recently. However, it had nothing to do with the team or what could happen on the gridiron later this season, no … rather, it had to do with what he was wearing.

While speaking with reporters, Quinn was sporting a t-shirt that had the “Commanders” name and their “W” logo on it, no foul there. But then you notice something on the W: Two feathers. The same two feathers that were an iconic symbol of the Redskins (1937-2019) brand. (RELATED: ‘All These Rules For Nothing’: Former NFL Star TJ Ward Goes On Absolute Tirade Against Airport TSA)

As we all know, the franchise caved to the pressure from both the public and corporations because of apparent “racism,” eventually leading the ‘Skins to change their name to the “Washington Football Team,” and then two seasons later, it was changed to the “Commanders.”

Well, Quinn being the “football guy” that he is and being connected to the game literally his whole life, wanted to pay a little homage to the history of the Commanders.

And he certainly did that…

Dan Quinn debuted a new Commanders shirt today too. Little bit of a throwback to the old logo. If it’s for sale, it will definitely sell. pic.twitter.com/pJbYkzXv8e — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 11, 2024

…and created a vicious storm while at it.

They’re soft launching the racist logo back LMAO. pic.twitter.com/dHuU1ZUihn — Nick (@seahawksnerd75) May 11, 2024

If you’re excited because Dan Quinn wore a shirt with a feathered W on it, don’t be. @Commanders figured a way to sell some more merch. Certain types will eat it up. — WashingtonRedskins (@RedskinsNFL1937) May 11, 2024

Screw the haters! I need that t-shirt!