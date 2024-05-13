Convicted Florida Sex Offender Voted Illegally 18 Times Over Three Decades: REPORT

A convicted sex offender in South Florida faces felony charges and allegedly voted 18 times in 30 years, according to a local outlet.

Law enforcement agents arrested Amilcar De Jesus Noguera, 72, of Davie, in Broward County last Friday and charged him with two counts of election voting by unqualified voter (unqualified elector voting), according to Broward County records.

Noguera, a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to a child sex crime back in 1989 and was sentenced to 10 years probation, allegedly registered to vote in Broward County less than two months after his sentencing and has voted in 18 elections from 1992 to Nov. 2022 while still allegedly disenfranchised due to his conviction, according to WPLG Local 10.(RELATED: Dem Sec Of State Warns Residents To Vote In Person Amid Ballot Fraud Concern)

ELECTION CRIMES ARREST: A Broward sex offender spent more than three decades voting illegally, authorities say. https://t.co/GcAMvlP5Bq — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 13, 2024

Noguera became a registered voter in 1990 and voted by mail in the Aug. 23, 2022 primary, according to NBC 6 South Florida. Florida’s Office of Executive Clemency reportedly certified that Noguera’s voting rights had not been restored.

Noguera remained registered in Broward County as a voter with no party affiliation, WPLG Local 10 reported.

In a related incident, authorities in Florida‘s Miami-Dade County arrested Lazaro Valle-Villar, 74, Apr. 24 and charged him with voting as an unqualified elector, making a false affirmation regarding voting or elections, submitting false voter registration information and submitting a false statement to the secretary of state, all felonies, according to NBC 15 News.

Valle-Villar allegedly claimed in his voter registration form that he was a citizen and eligible to vote. It was not clear how long he had been living in the U.S.