Detroit Lions Sign Pro Bowl QB Jared Goff To Mega Deal, Making Him Highest Paid Player In Team History

The Detroit Lions signed quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year extension worth $212 million Monday, making him the highest paid player in Detroit Lions history, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $170 million guaranteed, Schefter reported.

Another done deal in Detroit: Lions are signing QB Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million contract extension that includes $170 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Goff now goes from former No. 1 overall pick to highest-paid Lion in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/FKlQuGDf8M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2024

The Lions sent previous franchise QB Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Goff, a pair of first-round picks and a third rounder in a 2021 trade. The savvy Lions used the picks they got to trade down and ended up selecting running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta with some of the picks. The ability to build a legitimate offense around Goff helped him lead them to their best season in decades, ultimately falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Despite the playoff ouster, Goff’s future in Detroit looks extremely bright. His is the third major extension the team has made this offseason, following break-out receiving star Amon-Ra St. Brown’s extension and lockdown left tackle Penei Sewell’s record-breaking new deal. They’ve also locked up head coach Dan Campbell for the future with a multi-year extension as well.

Goff, for his part, maintains that the Rams shipping him out will always leave a chip on his shoulder. LA drafted him with the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and he enjoyed moderate success in LA, even leading them to a Super Bowl berth, though ultimately losing Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots in 2019.

After the Rams got Stafford he led them to a win in 2022’s Super Bowl LVI, their first Super Bowl win since 2000.

Now, if Goff wants to prove the Lions didn’t make a mistake, it’s time for him to deliver in Detroit.