People Are Losing Their Minds Over The Rumored $150 Price For EA Sports’ ‘College Football 25’

Good googly moogly … and I still need to get a PS5.

Social media was set ablaze Sunday night over another potential update on EA Sports‘ “College Football 25,” this after Twitter account @IsItOutEA dropped a screenshot that allegedly shows the database of Gamestop having the Heisman edition of the video game at a whopping $149.99. (RELATED: Over 12,800 Real Student-Athletes Will Be Featured In EA Sports’ ‘College Football 25’)

But don’t trip too hard … the standard edition will be a much more affordable $69.99 (allegedly).

It’s clear that EA Sports is trying to take advantage of the hype (if all of this is true), and if we had a company, we’d be doing the same thing, so you can’t blame ’em for attempting to get max profit. Plus, they have a lot of leverage to do so. Fans (including myself) have been waiting an incredible 11 years for a new college football game. The last one that we had was back in 2013 with “NCAA Football 14,” and a new video game has been in such high demand, that ’14 has turned into an expensive collector’s item that you still want to play because it’s the last one. As we all know, the gaming came to an end because of the NCAA not wanting to pay and then a war erupting in a lawsuit. So yeah, like I said, EA Sports has a mountain of leverage here.

🚨Leak🚨 EA sports college football 25 heisman edition this is in GameStops data base 👀 pic.twitter.com/41eX9BY38u — Is EA Sports College Football Out (@IsItOutEA) May 13, 2024

Here’s how social media has been reacting about the possible news:

$150 version better get me $150 million in NIL money to spend on recruits pic.twitter.com/JLc0xcmqlf — RBT (@SamuelBrownRBT) May 13, 2024

Listen…if it’s got an early release date, I’m paying the $150 for the Heisman edition… https://t.co/k5cviJwCg0 pic.twitter.com/lalApTlitE — JD (@JDissetteIII) May 13, 2024

For $150 they better be taking Reggie’s heisman again and giving it to me https://t.co/ZfwTolrScO — Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) May 13, 2024

$150 hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha they’re smoking crack that’s over double the price of a normal game a deluxe is usually $100. Not a good start — zander (@91Sparkz) May 13, 2024

For $150 they better let me announce the Heisman winner https://t.co/tW0uzuhQr9 — Dom (@itsdomyoutube) May 13, 2024

$150? Akron better give me an official visit and all for that https://t.co/oes1ziL2cH — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) May 13, 2024

EA: “the game is now $150”

Also EA: “oh we’re also now putting advertisements in game, have fun with the commercial breaks in between plays” — Andrew Ryan (@andrewryan_) May 13, 2024

EA College Football 25 could cost a leg and a kidney and I’d still buy it — College Football Report (@CFBRep) May 13, 2024

I tell myself I won’t do it but I already know I will pic.twitter.com/LOxRt8sbcC — Christopher Hanson (@chanson97) May 13, 2024

Looks like I’ll be spending a nice chunk of change this summer…