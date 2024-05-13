Eric Trump Slams Cohen’s ‘Resentment’ Testimony, Says Fmr Atty Used To Send Texts About Being Trump’s Chief Of Staff

Eric Trump slammed former attorney Michael Cohen over his “resentment” testimony Monday on Fox News, stating Cohen allegedly used to send preemptive text messages about being former president Trump’s chief of staff.

Eric Trump appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss his father’s ongoing trial, in which he was charged with 34 felony counts by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for allegedly falsifying business records to pay porn star Stormy Daniels. The prosecution’s key witness to the case, Cohen, took the stand for the first time Monday morning detailing allegations that Trump had directed him to make the payments to Daniels. (RELATED: Admitted Liar Michael Cohen Pins Blame On Trump For Allegations At Heart Of Alvin Bragg’s Case)

“What kind of a guy was he?” Fox host Laura Ingraham asked. “When I met him — I met him a couple of times — I don’t want to be uncharitable towards anybody, I really don’t, but he didn’t seem impressive to me. And your father is an unbelievable judge of so many people and situations. How did he ever get hired? I call him ‘jughead,’ and that’s kind of juvenile, I guess, but he seems like a jughead to me. How did he ever get – staff is so important [and] this guy was the go-to guy. Why?” Ingraham asked.

“Well, it’s the very reason my father didn’t want to take him to Washington, D.C.,” Eric Trump responded. “By the way, he sat there for an hour today talking about how mad he was, right? He literally was sending text messages to people: ‘I’m going to be chief of staff, I want to be chief of staff.’ He was lobbying for this and he was lobbying for attorney general.”

“How much of this is resentment?” Ingraham asked.

“And then all of a sudden my father doesn’t want to take him to Washington D.C. – it’s a lot of resentment,” Eric Trump said. “By the way, this guy is a convicted felon, he lost his law license, he went down the tube because he was defrauding, apparently, financial institutions based on taxicab medallions in his own personal life.”

“But yet, this is their star witness,” he continued. “Their star witness is a convicted felon, a guy who lost his law license and a porn star. That’s literally who Alvin Bragg wants to stack against the 45th and 47th – because he will be the 47th — president of the United States.”

Many have called out Bragg’s use of Cohen as he not only pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to Congress over efforts to build a Trump Tower in Moscow but also stated in another trial last year that he lied under oath when pleading guilty to tax evasion in 2018. Since Cohen’s split from working with Trump, he has been publicly critical of the former president.

In recent weeks the former attorney went live on TikTok to comment on Trump and telling his audience to “vote blue down-ballot,” according to the Washington Post.