Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes For Sexual Reference In His 17-Year-Old Movie

Jerry Seinfeld took a moment to apologize to fans for a sexual innuendo in his 2007 film, “Bee Movie,” during his speech at the Duke Commencement Address, May 12.

The famous actor and comedian reflected on his past productions and made reference to the unintended romance between a cartoon bee and it’s fellow human character in the animated film.

“I made a cartoon movie about bees you may have watched as a child,” Seinfeld said in a fan-captured video, as he addressed the crowd.

“If any of you felt slightly uncomfortable about the sexual undertones in the relationship between Barry the Bee and Vanessa, the florist who saves his life, I would like to apologize for that now,” Seinfeld said.

Seinfeld proceeded to say sorry to fans that may have been offended by the controversial moment in the storyline, nearly two decades ago.

“I may not have calibrated that perfectly,” he said. “But I would not change it, and this is probably the biggest point I would like to make today regarding humor.”

He highlighted the difference in age between him the and the graduates, emphasizing the potential disconnect with “awkward humor.”

“The slightly uncomfortable feeling of awkward humor is okay. It’s not something you need to fix.”

Seinfeld said he admired the younger generation’s desire to promote a “just and inclusive society,” as well as to avoid “hurting other people’s feelings.”

“But — what I need to tell you as a comedian — don’t lose your sense of humor.” he warned. “You gotta laugh.”

Seinfeld gave his commencement address to the graduating seniors at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. His son Julian is presently enrolled at the school, and his daughter Sascha graduated from the same location, according to People.

The crowd laughed loudly when he apologized.

Fans have long-referenced the chemistry between Seinfeld’s character in the film, the bee Barry, and Renée Zellweger’s human character, Vanessa.

Seinfeld previously apologized for the content in an appearance on “The Tonight Show.” (RELATED: Jerry Seinfeld Walks Back His Very Public Criticism Of Howard Stern)

Seinfeld’s commencement speech at Duke was protested by pro-Palestinian protesters that walked out of the ceremony and booed the star from as soon as he made his way to the podium, according to NBC News.