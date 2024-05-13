‘Kick The F*cking Door Down’: Kamala Raises Eyebrows With Intense Advice For Young People

Vice President Kamala Harris turned heads Monday after she dropped profanity in an intense moment at the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies summit.

Harris attended the APAICS leadership summit held in Washington, D.C., where she touted access to abortion and “gun violence prevention” initiatives. While speaking to attendees on “breaking barriers,” Harris said that sometimes opportunities will be granted to individuals, but other times you have to “kick the fucking door down.” (RELATED: Where Is Kamala Harris? VP Has Spent Nearly One Month Away Since 2024 Campaign Launch)

“And so to, especially the young people here, I say to you, when you walk in those rooms, being the only one that looks like you, the only one with your background, you walk in those rooms, chin up, shoulders back. Be a meeting room, a board room, a courtroom, a hearing room. You walk in those rooms knowing that we are all in that room with you. Applauding you on and expecting certain things from you. Including that you will not be silent in those rooms,” Harris began, answering a question about her role as the first Asian American vice president.

The vice president went on to reiterate advice gave her about standing up for herself and making it known who she is throughout her life.

“This is part of what’s involved, is that we have to know that sometimes people will open the door for you and leave it open. Sometimes they won’t. And then you need to kick that fucking door down,” Harris said which was met with a round of cheers and applause.

Social media users reacted to the clip on Twitter, recognizing the rare moment of profanity from the vice president.

“An unprecedented use of public profanity by the [vice president,]” Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen wrote on Twitter.

