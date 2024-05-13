Fight Over Disney Tickets, Golf Cart Lands Two Missouri Women In Jail

Two Missouri women on vacation in Florida found themselves in jail May 6 after a brawl allegedly broke out over a golf cart and Disney World tickets, Fox News reported.

Katherine Northrup, 31, and Gina Danforth, 28, were taken into custody following an alleged physical altercation on Monday, May 6. The alleged fight, which reportedly stemmed from disagreements about a golf cart and Disney World tickets, occurred just before 11:30 a.m., leading to police being called to the scene, according to Fox News. Both women were arrested and charged with battery. They were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and later released after each posted a $1,000 bond.

The arrest affidavit, obtained by Fox News Digital, alleges Northrup became aggressive during the incident. She reportedly claimed Danforth got in her face and spat at her, prompting her to try to separate herself. However, Northrup alleges Danforth grabbed her by the hair and pinned her down, leading to a physical confrontation where punches were thrown, the outlet reported. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: No, Disney World Is Not Offering Free Admission For Black People During Black History Month)

Both women reportedly admitted to fighting when officers arrived. Despite several witnesses, police couldn’t determine who initiated the altercation due to a lack of credible accounts. Northrup sustained scratches on her neck, elbow and stomach and was checked by EMS at the scene. Danforth requested to be taken to a local hospital, saying she was “not feeling well,” according to Fox News.