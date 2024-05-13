Lil Meech Takes Mother And Grandmother To Strip Club For Mother’s Day

Actor and rapper Lil Meech took his mother and grandmother to a strip club for Mother’s Day and posted the colorful video Sunday to his Instagram page.

The footage of the unconventional Mother’s Day celebration was shared with his 2.8 million followers and was met with a mixed bag of comments. Lil Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and his sister brought their mom and grandma to the Magic City gentleman’s club in Atlanta and seem to have scored a VIP section for the special day, according to TMZ. Naked dancers twerked in very close quarters as the entertainer’s matriarchs took in the show.

Naked women, scantily clad women and bare asses filled the screen as ladies danced and gyrated in front of the actor’s elders. His mother seemed to be having a blast at the club, but his grandmother didn’t seem to be very impressed by her surroundings.

The internet had a lot to say about the video. There were just about as many angry fans as there were stupendously excited ones.

Some raved about the idea of Lil Meech bringing his most important ladies to raunchy club, while others slammed the star, pointing out that his grandmother was depicted as a servant of Christianity in 50 Cent’s show, “BMF,” a show that Lil Meech starred in as well.

“Man get Lucille out of there! In JESUS NAME!” one person wrote.

“Lucille acting different 😂😂 which season of BMF is this gonna be on,” another said. (RELATED: Minka Kelly Says Her Mom Took Her To Strip Clubs As A Child)

“Get Lucille tf outta there fr,” an angry fan wrote, followed shortly by another person that said, “THISSSSSSS is disgusting.”