Man Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Police With Cheese: REPORT

A man wielding a block of cheese allegedly assaulted an officer with the Canadian Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Officers were called to the scene of a disturbance at a residence in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador around 9 p.m., according to CTV News. Police encountered an enraged man who allegedly assaulted them with “a block of cheese,” the outlet reported, citing local police. Authorities later charged the man with assaulting a police officer, assault and breach of probation, the RNC told the outlet. (RELATED: Migrants Who Assaulted NYPD Officers May Be On The Run To California, Cops Reportedly Believe)

The RNC did not reveal what type of cheese was involved in the incident, according to CTV.

Police official James Cadigan told The Globe and Mail this incident proves how unexpected an officer’s experience can be. He said the officer involved in the incident did not need medical attention, the outlet noted.

“It shows we can never let our guard down,” Cadigan told the outlet.

This was one of a string of alleged assaults against officers Thursday, according to CBC News. The first incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. with police responding to a disturbance call at an apartment building where officers allegedly witnessed a woman assault another woman, the outlet reported. When police attempted to arrest her, she allegedly struck an officer in the face.

Roughly two hours later, a woman reportedly saw a man enter her home and called the police. When they arrived and attempted to arrest the man, he allegedly assaulted an officer.