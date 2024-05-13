Wild Video Shows Daredevils Skydive Through Famous Bridge

A video shows two Red Bull skydivers giving a whole new meaning to the brand’s slogan, “Red Bull gives you wings,” as they flew through Tower Bridge in London on Sunday.

Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel, two Austrian pro skydivers for Red Bull, jumped roughly 3,000 feet from a helicopter, according to the New York Post (NYP). The two partook in a 45-second flight towards the River Thames, reaching a max speed of 154 mph, the outlet noted.

The pair can be seen in the video doing a “flare” maneuver towards the river, the outlet noted. A cloud of pink can be seen trailing behind the daredevils.

“It’s just insane to get this opportunity to fly through such a unique landmark,” Waltenspiel told the NYP. “You see stunts like this in films, but to actually do it ourselves is amazing. It gives me goosebumps just talking about it.”

“I just feel amazing. The jump was beautiful and everything worked out really well,” Fürst told The Post.

“In the last two and a half years we planned everything through and had the best preparation and training. I really enjoyed the journey and I’m really grateful to work with Marco and such a good team to bring our dream to life,” he added.

The pair had been training for this stunt since 2022, the NYP reported. They have completed 22,000 skydiving jumps between the two of them. (RELATED: Mid-Air Collision Leaves One Florida Skydiver Dead, Another Injured, Police Say).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Bull Adventure (@redbulladventure)

Wingsuit flights have been known for potential fatal risk, as seen in an incident back in August 2016. Alexander Polli, deemed the “Jimi Hendrix of wingsuit-flying” by The Guardian, died following a wingsuit stunt.

Polli was 31 when he attempted a corkscrew maneuver that failed, making him one of the seven deaths related to proximity-flying in 2016, The Guardian noted.

Valery Rozov, a Russian daredevil sponsored by Red Bull, died in a BASE-jumping accident in the Himalayas back in 2017, according to CNN. Rozov was known for jumping into a live volcano in Russia and had a goal of jumping “from the highest possible points in each continent,” Red Bull told CNN.