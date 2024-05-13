Legendary Rapper (And Former Hooper) Master P Wants To Coach New Orleans Pelicans, Says They Would Win Title With Him

As an NBA and hip hop fan, I’d love to see this.

Legendary rapper Master P says that he has interest in coaching the New Orleans Pelicans, and on top of that, he said he would bring the franchise a championship if it were to happen.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the No Limit Records founder said that if he was added to the team’s coaching staff, the Pels would win the 2025 NBA title. (RELATED: Atlanta Hawks Win 2024 NBA Draft Lottery To Get No. 1 Overall Pick)

“Y’all need to put me on the coaching staff next year and we gon’ win the whole thing,” said Master P. Now let’s be honest: It’s highly unlikely that Master P will actually become an assistant coach of an NBA team, however, he does have NBA experience. Yes! Despite his status as a legendary rapper and hip hop mogul, Master P was also in the NBA as a player. Now don’t get me wrong, he wasn’t a star or anything, but he was a member of the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets’ training camp rosters back in the ’90s — he even played in a few preseason contests. WATCH:

Now I’m not gonna lie, I was never really the biggest fan of Master P, but I always admired the swag of his No Limit brand.

Look at the logo of his former label on this Snoop Dogg album, it was so dope!

On this day in 1999, @SnoopDogg released his fourth album his fourth album No Limit Top Dogg. His second album under No Limit Records. What’s your favorite track? #SnoopDogg #NoLimitTopDogg 🔥💯💎💿 pic.twitter.com/3QKxVHnByn — Xavier Hill (@HipHopandGames) May 12, 2024

Hip hop culture needs to bring that back somehow … just too fresh! And throw it (and Master P) in the NBA while we’re at it! I’m all for this!