Michael Cohen Takes The Witness Stand To Testify Against Trump

Michael Cohen took the witness stand Monday to testify against former president Donald Trump.

Cohen, who has previously pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and admitted to lying under oath to a federal judge, is the prosecution’s star witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case. Trump faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records to reimburse Cohen for a payment made to keep porn star Stormy Daniels quiet about her claims of an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election.

Judge Juan Merchan instructed prosecutors on Friday to tell Cohen to stop publicly talking about Trump or the case.

Hello again from the Manhattan courthouse. Follow this thread for updates during the day on Trump’s trial @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/hwQBtxNQYP — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) May 10, 2024

Cohen has frequently taken to social media to criticize Trump, both before and during the trial, referring to him in a number of Twitter posts as “VonShitzInpantz” and speaking live on TikTok about the case. Trump’s gag order bars him from speaking publicly about witnesses, including Cohen. (RELATED: The Stage Is Set For Alvin Bragg’s Star Witness—An Admitted Liar—To Take The Stand Against Trump)

Many of the witnesses to date have cast Cohen in an unfavorable light during their testimony. Former White House communications director Hope Hicks said Cohen had a tendency to go “rogue” and take actions the campaign staff found unhelpful.

Keith Davidson, former attorney for Karen McDougal and Daniels, said he thought Cohen was “going to kill himself” over not securing a spot in the Trump administration.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.