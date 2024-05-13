Minnesota Changes Its Flag To Avoid Creating Painful Memories For Native Americans

Minnesota unveiled its new flag Saturday after adopting a new design meant to avoid creating painful memories for Native Americans.

The state’s previous design included a Native American riding into the sunset as a settler, armed with a rifle, plowed his field, according to The Associated Press (AP). Some Native Americans said the design brought up painful memories of their displacement in the U.S., The AP noted.

The new flag is adorned with a dark blue shape resembling Minnesota on the left side, a white, eight-pointed North Star, a light blue section that symbolizes the state’s 10,000 lakes, The AP reported.

The new design reportedly needed to “accurately and respectfully reflect Minnesota’s shared history, resources, and diverse cultural communities,” CBS News reported, citing a state statute.

“We changed the flag for a reason. In addition to it being a poor design, it was offensive to a large number of people,” Melissa Hortman, Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, told CBS. (RELATED: High School Apologizes For Asking Student To Remove American Flag From Truck).

Minnesota Republicans made attempts to stop the new design process, arguing that Minnesotans should vote on the state’s new seal and flag, according to another CBS report. Republicans proposed three legislative pieces to allow for public feedback on the designs, including a local ballot to allow Minnesotans to vote a “straight yes or no” on the design, the outlet noted.

Happy Statehood Day, Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/s4FQIOQx3V — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 11, 2024

Republicans also pushed for a referendum to be placed on the state ballot, which Rep. Bjorn Olson described as a “longshot,” the outlet noted.

“The goal is not to go back to this flag or to go to the new flag. The goal remains: Minnesotans deserve the right to vote for what represents them. If that flag is this one or if that flag is the new one, it’s a Minnesotan’s right to vote,” Olson told the outlet.

“We’re not against change. We’re against having people force the change upon us without hearing from us. We are advocating for nothing more than the right of Minnesotans to vote on what represents them. That’s the question and that’s what these bills are designed to do,” he added.

“Our current flag is problematic. I think we all know that. We’ve evolved into a more diverse state and I think it’s more reflective of that,” Gov. Tim Walz told CBS. “Look, while Republicans are going to be talking about this, I’m going to be building roads, bridges and water treatment plants. While Republicans are talking about this, I am going to be making sure our kids are eating and we’re creating job creation. So they can debate it in the legislature, we will see where it goes, but I think any time change comes, I think, a lot of Minnesotans, when they look, our flag looks like 19 other states.”