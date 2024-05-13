At Least 11 Dead In Mother’s Day Weekend Shootings

A series of shootings across the United States over the Mother’s Day weekend resulted in the deaths of at least eleven individuals in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Massachusetts and Ohio.

In Atlanta, a dispute at a nightclub Sunday morning escalated into gunfire, according to a police statement. Atlanta Police responded to the incident at the Elleven45 Lounge around 2:28 a.m., reportedly finding six people shot. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were hospitalized and are expected to survive, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The conditions of the others remain unclear. No arrests have been reported at the time of publication.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred during a physical dispute at the location that escalated to gunfire,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release.

#BREAKING: Gunfire erupted inside Elleven45 Lounge, a Buckhead nightclub, early Sunday, leaving two people dead and four others wounded, according to Channel 2 Action News. https://t.co/k5ZglBAeJB — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) May 12, 2024

Almost simultaneously, in Tallahassee, Florida, police responded to another shooting Sunday at 2:30 a.m., finding “multiple victims with gunshot wounds,” NBC News reported. Two men were reported dead at the scene. Two others were hospitalized, and their conditions are “unknown.” Authorities are still piecing together the events that led to the shooting but are treating the incident as a double homicide case as the investigation continues, according to Tallahassee Police. (RELATED: Teen Killed, Four Others Injured In Bus Stop Shooting Near Daycare Center)

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a double homicide investigation at 1147 Apalachee Parkway. pic.twitter.com/loMp8lDapO — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) May 12, 2024

Around the same time, in Tampa, a dispute in a parking lot Sunday morning reportedly escalated into a shooting which left three men injured. All were taken to the hospital; two later died from their injuries, according to NBC News. The deceased have been identified as Kenneth Washington, 28, and Kevon Christmas, 23, according to the outlet. The third victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the outlet.

Initial findings suggest the three individuals knew each other and had previous interactions. The confrontation began as a dispute between the three men and escalated into gunfire, Tampa Police said in a news release.

Two killed, third injured in South Tampa shooting https://t.co/cLm43JKkTf — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) May 12, 2024

Officers already stationed in the South Howard (SOHO) area of Tampa for crowd control and egress purposes were reportedly present at the scene when the incident occurred. No officers were injured in the altercation, and there were no additional injuries reported, the release added.

In addition, gunfire erupted at an outdoor party around 9:30 p.m. Saturday reportedly attended by 1,000 people in Stockton, Alabama. Three people were killed and 18 others were injured, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Capt. Andre Reid told WALA-TV.

Multiple shooters are believed to have been involved but no arrests have been made, according to the outlet.

In a separate incident just before 10 p.m. Saturday in Euclid, Ohio, Police Officer Jacob Derbin, 23, was fatally shot after responding to a disturbance at a residence.

“While police were investigating, a gunman ambushed an officer, striking him with gunfire,” Cleveland, Capt. Mitchell Houser, a spokesperson for the Euclid Police Department, said in a statement, according to ABC 7.

AG Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin who was killed on Saturday evening in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/1CiSYcg0gD — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) May 12, 2024

Authorities initiated a search for the suspect, Deshawn Anthony Vaughn, 24, following the shooting; however, Vaughn was found dead Sunday afternoon in a residence, according to the outlet. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation, ABC 7 reported.

A shooting early Sunday at a house party in Northborough, Massachusetts resulted in the death of a 16 year-old, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early said at a news conference, according to NBC News. Three were hospitalized with injuries before being released, including a 17 year-old shot in the buttocks, according to the outlet.