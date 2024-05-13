Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Finally Some Good News For Republicans In Maricopa County

Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
In 2020, Arizona’s Maricopa County was a hotbed of chaos and suspicion that eventually confirmed Biden’s critical victory in the state. For years now, Republicans have huffed and puffed about making elections in the county more secure and competitive, but it’s easy to take those promises with a grain of salt. However, it now comes as a pleasant surprise to find the GOP holds a solid advantage in the county.