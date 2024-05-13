Boxer Dies In Debut Match After Opponent KOs Him: REPORT

Middlewieight boxer Sherif Lawal reportedly died Sunday at the age of 29, after suffering a knockout punch in the ring.

The team at Warren Boxing Management issued a statement to social media on Monday confirming the incident and sharing the tragic news with fans. “Last night, Sherif Lawal was making his debut at a show at Harrow Leisure Centre, in which our boxer Courtney Bennett was scheduled to fight,” the management company posted to Instagram. “Unfortunately during Sherif’s fight, he collapsed and despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he was later pronounced dead.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

“Warren Boxing Management would like to send our condolences to all of Sherif’s family, friends, coaches and all those close to him at this tragic time,” they added.

The fight was Lawal’s professional debut in the United Kingdom, according to TMZ.

It was also Lawal’s his first professional fight, which pitted him against Portuguese boxer Malam Varela, who currently holds a 2-4 record, according to TMZ.

The fatal blow came during the fourth round of the Clash of the Titans undercard fight. Varela reportedly threw a right hand that struck Lawal in the temple and immediately dropped him to the ground. The referee quickly signaled for emergency assistance, according to TMZ.

🇬🇧 BRITISH BOXER SHERIF LAWAL DIES DURING DEBUT MATCH Sherif Lawal, 29, died after collapsing during his first professional bout in London. Immediate medical interventions failed, and he was pronounced dead on Sunday night. The cause of death is undisclosed. Both Warren… pic.twitter.com/oTS11KORjr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 13, 2024

Doctors and paramedics standing ringside sprung into action and reportedly performed CPR for over 10 minutes, attempting to bring the fighter back to life after the devastating hit. He was then rushed to Northwick Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to TMZ.

Social media has been buzzing with fans, friends, and loved ones who sent messages of condolences and grieved the loss of a talented athlete. (RELATED: Actress In Iconic ‘Jaws’ Scene Dead At 77)

Lawal’s boxing career began in 2018, and he decided to go pro at the beginning of 2024.

Funeral details have not yet been publicly shared.