What The…? Soccer Star Edgar Le Allegedly Had His Twin Brother Play For Him In Multiple Dinamo Bucharest Matches

This is truly a story that you would expect out of soccer.

A soccer club in Romania — a top-flight club, to be exact — is currently being investigated following reports that they had an ineligible player on the pitch. And here’s the kicker: It’s allegedly a player’s twin brother who isn’t on the team.

Edgar le, who is 30 years old, allegedly made his twin brother pretend to be him and then he played a total of five games for Dinamo Bucharest, according to Marca. (RELATED: Lucky Australian Teen Catches Barramundi Fish And Wins $1 Million)

The skepticism around Edgar le popped off when it was realized that the impostor wasn’t speaking English, rather just Portuguese. The real Edgar le knows English, and has played in other nations such as Spain, France and the Netherlands.

If the allegations are found out to be true, Dinabo Bucharest could lose eight points.

This is straight up comedy … just some weird ish that you would totally expect out of the world of soccer, and in Europe, period.

