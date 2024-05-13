‘Team Ape’: Freya Allen And Owen Teague From ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Movie Say Humans Destroy Earth

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” stars Freya Allen and Owen Teague admitted to being “team ape” and expressed concern over the current state of the planet.

The Associated Press featured a clip from a recent interview, in which both stars seemed worried about the direction the world is taking when it comes to war and environmental issues. “I’m fully team ape,” Teague said. Allen, his friend and fellow co-star in the film vehemently defended the apes as she lent her voice to the conversation. “Listen, I’m obviously — when I’m playing Mae, I’m team human, but I’m team ape — Freya’s team ape.”

Allen continued to state her concern when the interviewer asked her why she was team-ape.

“I mean look at the planet — oh here we go …” she said, seemingly knowing she was opening up a hot topic.

“Look at what the humans have done to the earth,” Teague said, as he chimed in to support Allen’s perspective on the subject.

Allen went on to describe her disappointment with how humans have handled environmental issues and expressed her lack of faith in humanity.

“Well yeah, I dislike humans a lot,” she said.

“You know, you know there’s the odd one that’s like — no I mean you know, there are times when you see humans come together and you go ‘oh isn’t this lovely’, and there are times you go — I absolutely hate us!”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is a movie that depicts apes as “the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.” (RELATED: Indonesian Orangutan Successfully Self-Medicates In The Wild, Study Shows)

The plot description on 20th Century Fox’s official website says, “As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”